Japan Invests Additional $600k for Life-Saving Services in Iraq

2021/04/10 | 04:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Japan Invests Additional US$ 607,500 for Life-Saving Maternal and Protection Services The Government of Japan approved an additional US$607,500 to support the continuation of reproductive health and gender-based violence-related services provided by UNFPA.In 2020, Japan contributed US$ 1.3 Million to increase the utilisation, access, and continuation of life-saving, survivor-centred, multi-sectoral gender-based violence and sexual […]

