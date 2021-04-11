Shamaran Buys Up Bonds


2021/04/11 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

ShaMaran Petroleum has reported in connection with the Company's 12% senior unsecured bonds due 2023 (ISIN: NO 001082645.6) that the Company has purchased Bonds in the market at commercially attractive rates.

As a result, Bonds in the principal amount of $4.95 million have been retired.  The Company's Bond amortization payment due in […]

