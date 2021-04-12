New Contracts for Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC)

2021/04/12 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has announced its intention to conclude contracts with Chinese and American companies operating in Iraq to drill and rehabilitate dozens of oil wells in the country.The company indicated it is about to start drilling 20 wells in the Nasiriyah field in Dhi Qar, which are included […]

