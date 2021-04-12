Convalescent Plasma Therapy Industry Takes On COVID-19 After High Efficacy And Safety Was Proven For Treatment

2021/04/12 | 23:10 - Source: Iraq News

The Business Research Company’s Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

Higher efficacy and safety evaluated during the trials conducted for CPT in COVID-19 patients can drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Convalescent plasma transfusion has been of interest in the historical period for the treatment of other infectious disease outbreaks such as SARS-1, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and 2009 H1N1.



In June 2020, results of a study conducted by the Houston Methodist hospital, which aimed at evaluating safety and efficacy of COVID-19 convalescent plasma therapy, stated that the convalescent plasma therapy is safe with no adverse events reported and is efficient with 76% recovery rate.



In May 2020, a study published in the Journal of Medical Virology stated that with convalescent plasma therapy, the mortality rate may be reduced in critically ill patients, beneficial effects on clinical symptoms will be observed, and an increase in neutralizing antibody titers and disappearance of SARS-CoV-2 RNA will be observed.



The safety and efficacy of the convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 patients will boost convalescent plasma therapy (CPT) market growth.

The global convalescent plasma therapy market is expected to grow from $0.026 billion in 2020 to $0.028 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.



The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



The convalescent plasma therapy market is expected to reach $0.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

The convalescent plasma therapy market covered in this report is segmented by application into prophylaxis, treatment.



The convalescent plasma therapy market is also segmented by end-users into hospitals & clinics, laboratories & research institutes and by antibody type into IgM, IgG, IgA.

Major players in the convalescent plasma therapy industry are Bio Farma, Grifols, Hilton Pharma, Biotest, BPL, LFB, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Orthosera Kft.

