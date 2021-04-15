Land Port design completed for Iraq-Kuwait Border

2021/04/15 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Multidisciplinary consultancy Khatib & Alami has completed the design for a new land port in Safwan, Basra, at the border between the Republic of Iraq and the State of Kuwait.Subject to authority approvals, the project will enhance the passage of commercial goods and people by increasing capacity to around 1,000 vehicles per day, with […]

