2021/04/15 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Qubad Talabani, has marked the official start of construction for the Bitwen sugar factory, announcing that the government will continue to facilitate investments for similar agricultural and industrial projects.At the laying of the foundational stone ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the project as […]

read more Work Starts at Bitwen Sugar Factory first appeared on Iraq Business News.