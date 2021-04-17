EU to support UN electoral assistance in Iraq

2021/04/17 | 02:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UN signs financing agreement with the European Union to support UN electoral assistance to Iraq The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of EUR 5.51 million from the European Union to a UN-led project to support capacity-building within the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).The EU funding will also support deployment of UN electoral […]

