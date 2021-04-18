Australia provides $1.6m for Women in Iraq

2021/04/18 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Australia provides AUD 2 million to UNFPA-women and girls interventions in Iraq The Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) renewed its commitment to reproductive health and rights of women and girls, and prevention and response to gender-based violence in humanitarian settings.The project will support the work carried out by UNFPA with […]

