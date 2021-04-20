UK Removes Iraq from List of

2021/04/20 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Kingdom has removed Iraq from the list of high-risk third countries for the purposes of money laundering legislation.The new listing -- "Schedule 3ZA" -- does not include Iraq. This schedule replaces the list in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1675 of 14th July 2016 by identifying high-risk third countries with […]

