Chinese Company to Develop Iraq's Mansuriyah Gas Field

2021/04/21 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Chinese company Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation) has won a contract to develop the Mansuriyah gas field in Diyala.The field, near the Iranian border, is expected to produce 300 million standard cubic feet (Mmscf) per day of gas, which will be used for electricity generation.In 2010, an agreement […]

