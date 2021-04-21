UK's $4m support for Iraq's fight against COVID-19

2021/04/21 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Kingdom has committed GBP 3 million (approximately US$ 4.1 million) to support the Government of Iraq's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).With this contribution, the United Kingdom joins 12 international partners in supporting UNDP's COVID-19 rapid health emergency response […]

