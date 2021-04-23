COVID-19 hits Iraqi Labour Market, Enterprises

2021/04/23 | 16:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- COVID-19 Dealt Heavy Blows to Iraqi Labour Market, Enterprises in 2020: IOM, FAO, ITC Study In early April, Iraq surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases.Necessary efforts to contain the spread of the virus throughout 2020 led to a reduction in economic activity; compounded by pre-existing economic challenges, drops in oil prices and the public health COVID-19 […]

