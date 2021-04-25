2021/04/25 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Noam Raydan, for Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq-Lebanon fuel oil talks remain shrouded in mystery Despite Lebanon's deepening financial crisis, its politicians remain committed to the same stop-gap measures that have crippled the country's dilapidated electricity sector.[…]

