Video: At Least 27 People Reportedly Dead in Fire in Baghdad Hospital for COVID-19 Patients

2021/04/25 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 27 people died and 46 were injured in an Iraqi COVID-19 hospital that caught fire on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing medical sources.

The fire reportedly broke out after an oxygen tank exploded on the second floor, in a pulmonary intensive care unit for critically ill patients and their relatives.



At the time of the explosion, according to the civil defense and emergency services, there were about 120 people in the two-story hospital, and nearly 90 were saved.

Dozens of firefighting vehicles were deployed to the scene, with ambulances rushing the injured to other healthcare facilities.



According to Major General Kadhim Bohan, the fire has been extinguished.

Users in social media shared photos and video from the scene showing people and medical staff rescuing patients from areas full of smoke.

🇮🇶 Iraque | Imagens da explosão do tanque de oxigênio no Hospital Covid-19 Ibn Khatib, na área da Ponte Diyala em Bagdá.



Sobe para 27 o número de mortes registradas no Hospital.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/BiucRmaiYi

— Coronavirus COVID-19 (@CoronavirusAL) April 24, 2021

Following the deadly incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered to launch an investigation into the causes of the tragedy and to detain the head of a Baghdad hospital.

"Al-Kadhimi has ordered to immediately launch an investigation into the causes of the tragedy ...



An investigation will be into the director of the hospital, the director of the security service and those responsible for maintaining the equipment in the hospital.



Until the end of the investigation, they will be detained," the office said in a message.