2021/04/27 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Dana Gas and its partner Crescent Petroleum have announced the full resumption of the expansion project at the Khor Mor field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), which the companies jointly operate on behalf of the Pearl Petroleum consortium.The KM250 expansion involves further investment of US$600 million to add 250 million cubic feet […]

read more Dana Gas Resumes $600m Expansion in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.