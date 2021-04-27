2021/04/27 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KAPITA launches a new co-working space in Baghdad dedicated to supporting Iraqi entrepreneurs KAPITA, in partnership with Iraqi Angel Investor Jafar Musawi (CEO of Atlas Plast), have opened up a new co-working space in Baghdad that aims to support the growing entrepreneurship and small business sector in Iraq.The newly opened space 'CoWork', is a […]

read more KAPITA launches New Co-Working Space in Baghdad first appeared on Iraq Business News.