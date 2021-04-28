IBBC launches New Paper on Corruption in Iraq

2021/04/28 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) seminar to launch Professor Frank Gunter's publication on Corruption in Iraq: Corruption Worse Than ISIS: Causes and Cures for Iraqi Corruption In a well-attended online seminar, with leading International and Iraqi businesses, Embassy officials and media, Professor Frank Gunter outlined some of the key points in his paper on Corruption in […]

