US military logistic convoy targeted in Baghdad, Iraq

2021/04/29 | 13:44 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A new US military convoy has been targeted in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Saberin News reported.

According to the report, a group called "Katibat al-Sabeqoon" has claimed responsibility for the operation.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.

However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.

MA/5200642