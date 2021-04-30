Covid and Devaluation hit Asiacell Revenues

2021/04/30 | 18:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a sharp drop in revenue, when expressed in Qatari riyals, as a result of the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar.In its results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2021, parent company Ooredoo said: "The Iraqi economy was impacted by weakening purchasing power following the […]

