Iraq Pays another $380m Reparations to Kuwait

2021/05/02 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC) made available $380 million to the Government of the State of Kuwait towards the Commission's remaining claim with an outstanding award balance.The United Nations Compensation Commission is a subsidiary organ of the United Nations Security Council.It was established in 1991 in accordance with Security […]

