Masoud Barzani visits Jordan, talks security with King Abdullah II

2019/01/27 | 23:20
Iraq News
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani visited Amman on an invitation from King Abdullah II. Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), met with the monarch as well as Jordan’s military chiefs – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Adnan Jundi. They discussed a “holistic approach” to combatting terrorism, according to a statement from the king’s office. Iraq and Jordan share a 176-kilometre border. They also share security concerns related to threats from terrorist groups like ISIS. “King Abdullah also affirmed Jordan’s support for Iraq’s security and stability, and that it will continue to stand by the Iraqi people in their efforts towards further progress and prosperity in their country,” the statement added. KDP leader Masoud Barzani (L) sits with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman on January 27, 2019. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court ArchivesThe monarch then hosted a dinner for Barzani.Jordan has strong relations with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. King Abdullah visited Baghdad earlier this month. The two have plans for an oil pipeline and electricity imports.
Invited by His Majesty @KingAbdullahII , President @masoud_barzani arrived Amman this evening. Scheduled to meet King Abdullall to discuss bilateral ties,deepen historical relations, furthering bilateral relations & exchanging views on regional developments. Thank you Jordan. pic.twitter.com/BxB2wr7UfO
— Hemin Hawrami (@heminhawrami) January 27, 2019The Kurdistan Region and Jordan have ties that date back to Barzani’s father Mullah Mustafa and King Hussein bin Talal. Jordan has a consulate in Erbil and its flag carrier airline Royal Jordanian operates regular flights in and out of Erbil and Sulaimani. Barzani’s term of president of the Kurdistan Region ended in 2017, but he remains an influential person in Kurdistan’s political scene as head of the largest party.
Updated at 11:07 pm
