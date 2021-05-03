2021/05/03 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
US-based Sallyport Global Holdings, part of the Caliburn International group, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $240,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program.
Work will be performed on Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to […]
US-based Sallyport Global Holdings, part of the Caliburn International group, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $240,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program.
Work will be performed on Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to […]
read more Sallyport wins $240m Iraq Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.