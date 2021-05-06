Siemens to rebuild West Mosul's Super-Grid Station

2021/05/06 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Siemens Energy and the Ministry of Electricity of the Republic of Iraq signed a contract to construct Iraq's West Mosul 400-kilovolt (kV) super grid station, which will provide reliable and efficient power supply to around 700,000 Iraqi citizens in northern Iraq, particularly the Nineveh province.The construction of the Mosul station, which was destroyed in […]

