2021/05/06 | 12:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has announced that Martin Gudgeon and Esa Ikaheimonen have each tendered their resignation as Director of the Company with effect from the close of the Annual General Meeting later today, and accordingly the resolutions relating to their re-appointment have been withdrawn.Esa Ikaheimonen remains in his role as Chief Financial Officer.Martin Gudgeon […]

read more Genel Energy Directors Step Down first appeared on Iraq Business News.