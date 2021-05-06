Genel Confirms Increased year-on-year Production

2021/05/06 | 13:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has issued the following statement relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), which is being held today: Bill Higgs (pictured), Chief Executive of Genel, said: "The addition of production at Sarta and the robust performance of Tawke year-to-date has increased year-on-year production in line with guidance.With a strong balance sheet, our […]

