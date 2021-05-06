How a Failed Suicide and Anxiety Spurred a New Career in ‘Self-Care Advocacy’ for Top-Ranked Broadcaster, Toni Lontis

2021/05/06 | 22:14 - Source: Iraq News

Toni Lontis - Top Ranked Online Broadcaster & Queen of Self-Care

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA , May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toni Lontis, global broadcaster and author of three books including, ‘Resilience’ adds new “Author Show” to Toni TV.



This co-hosted online interview show addresses topics on self-care, women empowerment and professional development.



Lontis overcame depression, anxiety, domestic abuse and suicide failure and ultimately transformed herself into the “Queen of Self-Care” and online broadcaster.

Toni TV and Radio Toni’s popular live streaming business show (ranked top 5% globally by Listen Notes) reach approximately 500,000 globally.



From Australia to America, Toni now helps authors and entrepreneurs elevate their voice and visibility through her online platforms.



“Over the past 12 months alone, we have helped over 65 entrepreneurs, authors and thought leaders grow and scale their businesses via our global platform,” says Toni.

Lisa Coletta, a heart-centered leader from The Governance Collective turned to Toni TV to help elevate her message and reach a more targeted audience online.



“I wanted something more than LinkedIn and Toni’s show was the perfect outlet.



She also helped me improve my stage presence to feel more comfortable on camera, which was a huge side benefit,” said Coletta.

Toni’s book, ‘Resilience’ chronicles her mental health struggles and details a very sad childhood -- including being bullied due to a facial deformity from a bad surgery.



It takes you through her harrowing journey and shows how she overcomes trauma to lead a healthy, happy fulfilling life.



“My motto became embrace your imperfections perfectly,” Toni says.



Her book was the catalyst to reinvention and launching her global online brand as a broadcaster, “Queen of Self-Care” and mid-life transformation expert.

Following a 35-year career in nursing and a second breakdown, Toni realized she was her worst patient.



She sought professional help to finally heal her years of suffering and is now a mental health and self-care advocate.



It is estimated that 264 million adults around the globe have anxiety per the World Health Organization, 2017.

Wendy Marquenie, a children's education specialist, CEO of Inner Genius Global and author of nine children’s books, was recently featured on Toni TV.



“Toni was a gracious host and immediately set me at ease.



She researched my material thoroughly which made the show flow smoothly and helped get the word out about my books,” said Wendy.

To learn more and book a consultation, email info@ToniLontis.com.



Download a free copy of her eBook, 4 Steps to Heal Your Inner Child.

About Toni LontisToni is an inspirational woman who has dedicated her life’s work to helping women and the men who love them to find their passion, purpose and voice.



Toni believes in giving back and supports the Braveheart.org charity.



After years of professional help and doing the hard work, Toni successfully overcame her self-doubt and now has a thriving global lifestyle brand including a new fragrance, Toni.



“No one should suffer silently”, says Toni who’s on a self-care advocacy mission to help others overcome obstacles to live a healthier happier life.

She lives on a farm in Queensland’s Gold Coast, Australia.



An animal lover, she lives with her husband and an assortment of dogs, goats, llamas, ducks and chickens.

