UNDP, FBA advocate Gender Perspective in Peace-Building

2021/05/07 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Advocating a Gender Perspective in Peacebuilding: New MoU between UNDP Iraq and Folke Bernadotte Academy signed A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Iraq and Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) to enhance local capacities for peacebuilding in Iraq with concentration on gender mainstreaming in peacebuilding.With a mandate […]

