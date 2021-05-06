CITIZENS DECLARE VICTORY IN FIGHT FOR ARROWDALE

2021/05/07 | 13:14 - Source: Iraq News

A Photograph of the Original Haldimand Proclamation of 1784

Brantford - TSI KANATAHERE ( At where the village is situated on something)

To the dexter a Mohawk Indian in traditional dress of the period 1784 bearing in the dexter hand and across the sinister shoulder the Gus-wen-tah wampum belt

The Ontario Court of Appeal has released a decision dismissing a request by Brantford community group Know Your City Inc.



for leave to appeal.

This has allowed the development moratorium to come into effect.



Consequently, the development of the Arrowdale lands will not take place at this time, which was one of our primary goals”

— Veronica Martisius

BRANTFORD (TSI KANATÁHERE), ONITARIIO, GRAND RIVER COUNTRY, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Court of Appeal has released a decision dismissing a request by Brantford community group Know Your City Inc.



for leave to appeal.



KYCI was seeking to appeal an earlier Divisional Court decision regarding the sale of the Arrowdale lands in Brantford.



This concludes KYCI’s application for judicial review.However, as a result of KYCI’s legal challenge, the City of Brantford did not transfer the Arrowdale lands that were the subject of the court application, and they in fact remain publicly listed for sale.On April 20, 2021, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council declared a moratorium on development on all lands in the Haldimand Tract.



This includes the Arrowdale Lands.“It appears that as a result of KYCI’s legal challenge, no transfer of these lands and no development of Arrowdale has taken place,” said Veronica Martisius, a Director of KYCI.



“This has allowed the development moratorium to come into effect.



Consequently, the development of the Arrowdale lands will not take place at this time, which was one of our primary goals.



Given all of the circumstances, we are very pleased with this result” Martisius said.###For more information please contact Veronica Martisius – 519-771-5799 or Eric Gillespie, legal counsel for Know Your City Inc.



– 416-436-7473 phone/text

Veronica MartisiusKnow Your City Inc.email us hereVisit us on social media:Facebook

Confederacy calls for moratorium on development along Haldimand Tract

You just read:

News Provided By

May 06, 2021, 19:07 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?