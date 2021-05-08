Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

2021/05/08 | 11:14 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S.



coalition and Iraq’s military say a drone strike targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S.



troops.



There were no casualties.



The attack on the Ain al-Assad base early on Saturday morning caused only minor damage.



Coalition spokesman Col.



Wayne Marotto says a hangar was damaged.



No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.



The U.S.



has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for previous attacks, most of them rocket attacks that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq.



Drone strikes are less common.