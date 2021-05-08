Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

2021/05/08 | 11:14 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S.
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S.
coalition and Iraq’s military say a drone strike targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S.
troops.
There were no casualties.
The attack on the Ain al-Assad base early on Saturday morning caused only minor damage.
Coalition spokesman Col.
Wayne Marotto says a hangar was damaged.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The U.S.
has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for previous attacks, most of them rocket attacks that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq.
Drone strikes are less common.