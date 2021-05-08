Connections in Recovery Celebrates 10-Year Milestone

2021/05/09 | 14:00 - Source: Iraq News

Connections in Recovery Team and Professor Dr.



Timothy Fong, Director of UCLA Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship (click image to enlarge)

Dr.



Timothy Fong provides training and clinical guidance for the Connections in Recovery coaches and companions, presents at the annual CiR/UCLA annual symposium, and sits on the Connections in Recovery Advisory Board

CiR Clinical Supervisor Dr.



Georgina Smith, PhD, presenting "The Nuances of Treating Acute, Chronic & Complex Trauma: When Breath and Grounding Aren’t Safe" at Connections in Recovery and UCLA's annual Addiction & Mental Health Symposium at UCLA

International Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Consulting and Referral Resource Company Marks a Decade

CiR Sober and Mental Health Companions/Coaches are exceedingly trained recovery professionals who work with clients on a one-to-one basis”

— Dr.



Don Grant, MA, MFA, CCDC, PhD

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connections in Recovery (CiR), an international addiction and mental health treatment consulting and referral resource company, announced it is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of providing expertise in assisting individuals struggling with an addiction and/or mental health disorder.Since opening its doors in 2011, Connections in Recovery has offered expert pre-and-post-addiction and mental health treatment services through consultations, assessments and support services, interventions, case management, safe transport, and trained in-person (and virtual) sober and mental health coaches and companions who undergo rigorous, specialized clinical training and on-going supervision by a clinician.



Proven to help countless people for a decade, CiR is renowned for its custom-tailored and effective strategy plans that work hand-in-hand with the person struggling and their medical team’s objectives.Reflecting on 10 years in business, CiR Co-founder Patty Baret said, "We want to say thank you to our staff and sober and mental health professionals who have coordinated care and assistance to hundreds of people struggling with addiction and mental health.



You have all inspired individuals and families to face life’s challenges and achieve greater personal and economic independence.



We couldn't have done it without you.



Here's to another 10 years of helping people around the world.”Committed to finding the right solution for each individual and family, no matter what the situation, CiR’s specialization in client advocacy and care has not only propelled the company to become a leader in the medical community that specializes in addiction/recovery and mental health in Los Angeles and the state of California, but it catapulted Connections in Recovery in expanding its services' platform, resulting in adding more locations housed under the CiR umbrella.Today, Connections in Recovery can be found in Los Angeles, in Manhattan with the launch of Connections in Recovery New York, and in Paris and London with Connections in Recovery Europe.Furthermore, CiR has established a research agreement to work collaboratively with Dr.



Timothy Fong of the UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences.



Dr.



Fong is the Director of UCLA Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship, Co-Director of UCLA Gambling Studies, and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.



Together, the two hold the annual CiR and UCLA Addiction and Mental Health Symposium.“We take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the last decade,” said CiR Co-founder Lauren Arborio.



“For us, the significance of this milestone means our clients and employees believe that the work we do is very valuable."For more information on CiR, please visit www.connectionsinrecovery.com.

Dr.



Georgina Smith presents "Nuances of Treating Acute, Chronic, and Complex Trauma: When Breath and Grounding Aren’t Safe" at the annual CiR/UCLA symposium.

