‘PKK disturbed by successful airstrikes in N. Iraq’

2019/01/28 | 06:44
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
By Fatih Hafiz Mehmet
ANKARA
The PKK terror group provokes local people in northern Iraq and it is uneasy with the steps that would be taken against it after the formation of new government in Iraq, Turkish foreign minister said on Saturday.
Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking to reporters in in southern Antalya province.
On Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said a base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group’s provocation and there was a partial damage to vehicles and equipment in the attack.
Cavusoglu said Turkish jets conduct successful airstrikes against the PKK terror group and it got “disturbed” by that.
He said after the formation of new Iraqi government , some steps will be taken against the PKK terror group together with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).
“They are disturbed by these. They started provoking local people. We know that there is PKK behind this,” Cavusoglu said.
The foreign minister said he had a phone conversation with KRG Prime Minister Necirvan Barzani on late Saturday.
During the conversation, Cavusoglu said, Barzani told him that they are taking necessary measures and will not tolerate such attacks on the Turkish base.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.
Venezuela developments
On recent developments in Venezuela, Cavusoglu said some countries which claim to be cradle of democracy, ignore the democratic elections when it does not serve their purpose.
Cavusoglu said some EU countries have made statements under the pressure of the U.S., which contradict with their own values.
He said the problem in Venezuela should be solved with dialogue and in a peaceful way.
“In order to overcome the economic problems, we should support the country (Venezuela). Everyone must respect the will of the people at the ballot box,” Cavusoglu added.
Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycott by the opposition.
On Wednesday, Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself acting president.
U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Guaido as president of the country.
Maduro quickly shot back, cutting off diplomatic relations with Washington and giving U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.
He has repeatedly lashed out at the U.S., saying Washington is waging an economic war against him and his government amid a sweeping sanctions campaign.
Brazil and the Organization of American States recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s leader prior to his formal announcement. Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay have followed suit while Bolivia and Mexico continue to recognize Maduro.
Several South American countries, Russia and Turkey have also expressed solidarity with Maduro.
By Fatih Hafiz Mehmet
ANKARA
The PKK terror group provokes local people in northern Iraq and it is uneasy with the steps that would be taken against it after the formation of new government in Iraq, Turkish foreign minister said on Saturday.
Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking to reporters in in southern Antalya province.
On Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said a base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group’s provocation and there was a partial damage to vehicles and equipment in the attack.
Cavusoglu said Turkish jets conduct successful airstrikes against the PKK terror group and it got “disturbed” by that.
He said after the formation of new Iraqi government , some steps will be taken against the PKK terror group together with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).
“They are disturbed by these. They started provoking local people. We know that there is PKK behind this,” Cavusoglu said.
The foreign minister said he had a phone conversation with KRG Prime Minister Necirvan Barzani on late Saturday.
During the conversation, Cavusoglu said, Barzani told him that they are taking necessary measures and will not tolerate such attacks on the Turkish base.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.
Venezuela developments
On recent developments in Venezuela, Cavusoglu said some countries which claim to be cradle of democracy, ignore the democratic elections when it does not serve their purpose.
Cavusoglu said some EU countries have made statements under the pressure of the U.S., which contradict with their own values.
He said the problem in Venezuela should be solved with dialogue and in a peaceful way.
“In order to overcome the economic problems, we should support the country (Venezuela). Everyone must respect the will of the people at the ballot box,” Cavusoglu added.
Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycott by the opposition.
On Wednesday, Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself acting president.
U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Guaido as president of the country.
Maduro quickly shot back, cutting off diplomatic relations with Washington and giving U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.
He has repeatedly lashed out at the U.S., saying Washington is waging an economic war against him and his government amid a sweeping sanctions campaign.
Brazil and the Organization of American States recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s leader prior to his formal announcement. Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay have followed suit while Bolivia and Mexico continue to recognize Maduro.
Several South American countries, Russia and Turkey have also expressed solidarity with Maduro.