TransCard President Tabbed As Key Advisor To Cryptocurrency Fintech Company

2021/05/12 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq News

Chris Fuller, Transcard President

Hedge

David Schwartz, CGM CEO, Co-Founder

Payments Icon, Chris Fuller, To Advise CGM's Payroll-to-Crypto Conversion Product 'Hedge'

Chris has been an integral 'behind the scenes' proponent for us for a quite a few months already, so bringing him in officially as a key advisor only makes sense.”

— David Schwartz, CGM & Hedge CEO

UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Global Management, LLC (CGM) announced today that Chris Fuller, President of TransCard, an integrated global technology and payments company located in Chattanooga, Tennessee as a key advisor for it's soon to be released payroll to crypto conversion platform 'Hedge'.As President of TransCard, Chris oversees the overall strategic direction and further expanding corporate partners and relationships by providing TransCard’s technology for faster, more efficient payments.



He also recently co-founded two new businesses: Prysym, a global payment technologies company for the European market providing a global in/out API bank grade platform; and Tralia Health providing small businesses and individuals with alternative offerings for health benefits.



He was formerly with U.S.



Xpress, a leading transportation and logistics company in the United States, as Vice President and General Manager.Over the past eight months, Hedge has transformed it's focus and strategic planning through ongoing assistance and guidance from Chris, allowing itself to be favorably positioned for the rush of employees globally who will seek easier and more seamless ways to dollar cost average (DCA) into cryptocurrencies than the now standard, step-by-step practice of manually purchasing, moving and storing them on or off an exchange."Chris has been an integral 'behind the scenes' proponent for us for a quite a few months already, so bringing him in officially as a key advisor only makes sense.



I don't know where we would honestly be without him at this point, and I don't want to know," stated David Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of CGM and Hedge.Hedge recently rebranded to it's current name, while also making news by adding former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet (aka Summer Rae) as Director of Marketing & Social Media Engagement, and veteran MLS star CJ Sapong of the Nashville SC as Professional Athlete & Teams Engagement Advisor.



Hedge's payroll to crypto conversion program is currently scheduled to be available to employees in the United States, Europe and UK in the mid to latter half of 2021.About Transcard: Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, andbusinesses of any size and in any industry.



Transcard delivers solutions for business-to-business (B2B) payments, consumer-to-business (C2B) payments,business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) payments, account-to-account automation, and Banking as a Service (BaaS).



Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security.



These are some of thereasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust Transcard with their payments.



Learn more at www.transcard.comAbout Hedge: Hedge is a payroll conversion product created by CGM to help employees convert any portion of their pay into Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum through Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA), and automatically sending it to the cryptocurrency wallet(s) of their choice.

CORNERSTONE GLOBALCornerstone Global Management, LLC+1 608-535-2248email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

May 11, 2021, 12:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release