Saudi Arabia to Rehabilitate Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad

2021/05/17 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Saudi embassy has announced that King Salman bin Abdulaziz will fund the rehabilitation of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, as a gift to the Iraqi people.A fire at the hospital last month killed at least 82 people, and left more than 100 injured.Saudi Arabia will also take critically ill […]

