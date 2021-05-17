SUPRCARE announces the first reusable silver-based antimicrobial surgical mask that instantly inactivates viruses

2021/05/17 | 12:32 - Source: Iraq News

Reusable Surgical Mask Using Pure Silver To Kill immediately Viruses & Bacteria, protecting the wearer and its environment from getting infected.



Can be washed.

Be safe, anytime, anywhere, around everyone.”

PUURS, ANTWERP, BELGIUM, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of Silver-based medical products has always been prevalent in hospital settings as a way to kill bacteria instantly.



As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and many look for practical PPE equipment, SUPRMASK comes as a breath of fresh air as these masks can be reused without having to be washed, thanks to the cutting-edge Pure Silver technology.



They can be washed if needed.SUPRCARE makes international headlines this month as they announce the formal launch of their newest product, SUPRMASK, a reusable face mask that uses pure Silver to kill viruses and bacteria.



SUPRMASK took the medical industry by storm with their most technologically advanced face masks now available on the market.



While silver has been used for centuries to kill viruses and bacteria, it has yet to be used in conjunction with PPE face masks, until now that is.SUPRMASK is a certified surgical face mask that works by inactivating bacteria and viruses instantly upon contact.



Unlike most other PPE face masks on the market that contain only 3 layers of protection, SUPRMASK contains 6 layers – so no need for double masking that can make it difficult to breathe.



The SUPRMASK is also an eco-friendly face mask because it is reusable and will cut down on the environmental impact of millions of disposable masks being tossed on the floor.



Unfortunately, many of these end up in the ocean and animals’ habitats.The company spokesperson for SUPRCARE was quoted as saying, “We are so proud to produce a revolutionary surgical mask that will help everyone from Doctors to patients and all the way down to the environment, as we truly believe that the use of disposable face masks can lead to a disaster for the environment.



Our SUPRMASK forms not only a physical barrier between the user’s mouth and nose, protecting against the biological pathogens in the immediate environment but will also form a chemical barrier.



Therefore , SUPRMASK ensures the safety of both the user and their surroundings.”He went on to say, “The SUPRMASK is a comfortable certified surgical mask that is practical and reusable, the first of its kind.



The ear loops are also covered with pure silver so that contact with contaminated hands triggers the same reaction: Contaminated hands that come into contact with our SUPRMASK activate silver which neutralize biological contaminants thus reducing the risk of transmission.



The SUPRMASK is the PPE face mask of the future!”The powerful antimicrobial characteristics keep the SUPRMASK clean and greatly reduce the need for washing.



The antimicrobial effect is preserved even after more than 50 washing cycles.



Consequently, SUPRMASKs can be used for a very long time creating less waste.The masks are very comfortable, soft as silk and very breathable.



They were extensively tested and are classified as surgical masks type I to IIR conform the European Directive and British Standard BS EN 14683.



SUPRMASKs are CE approved and registered as a Medical Device.To learn more about the SUPRMASK or to purchase one, visit their official website at https://suprcare.com/.

