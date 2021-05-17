MoD confirms fighter jets used precision missiles to take-out Islamic State jihadis in Iraq

2021/05/17 | 17:24 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Two RAF Typhoons bomb ISIS jihadis in Iraq: MoD confirms fighter jets used precision missiles to take-out heavily-armed militants dug-in near MosulIraqi forces called for support after finding group of terrorists dug-in near MosulRAF Typhoons swept in and used Paveway IV precision guided bombs to strikeThe Ministry of Defence says a 'number of IS fighters' were killed in the air strikeIraqi forces then carried out an assault and overwhelmed the remaining fighters By James Robinson for MailOnline Published: 12:23, 17 May 2021 | Updated: 15:19, 17 May 2021 Two RAF Typhoons have successfully bombed a group of Islamic State jihadis in Iraq, according to UK militarily chiefs.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the fighter jets used precision-guided bombs to take-out heavily armed IS militants who were dug-in at a site near to the city of Mosul. The Typhoons were called in to support an Iraqi security force after it came under heavy small arms fire from the terrorists on May 11.The jihadi group were entrenched in a 'strong defensive position' around 25 miles south west of the city of Mosul. Unable to take out the group, Iraqi troops requested air support from the global coalition.Two RAF Typhoons (pictured: Library image) have successfully bombed a group of Islamic State jihadis in Iraq, according to UK militarily chiefs A pair of RAF Typhoon FGR4s rushed in and attacked the terrorists with two Paveway IV precision guided bombs (pictured: Library image) What are Typhoon FGR4s?The Typhoon FGR4 is a fourth-generation multi-role combat aircraft.It is prized for its high agility and multi-use capabilities.Though it is used in an attack capacity, according to the RAF, its 'most essential role' is in defending UK and Falkland Island air space.It can carry short and medium range air-to-air missiles, has a 27mm gun, and can also provide ground and close air support with laser-guided Paveway bombs and air-to-ground missiles.It has a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 (about 1,381mph) and can fly at a maximum altitude of 55,000ft.The jet has a wingspan of around 36ft and when loaded can weigh up to 46,000lb. Typhoon FGR4 in numbers Powered by: 2x Eurojet EJ200 enginesLength: 52ftHeight: 17ftWingspan: 36ftLoaded weight: 46,300lbMax speed: Mach 1.8 (~1,381pmh)Max altitude: 55,000ftArmaments: 27mm Mauser canon, short and medium range air-to-air missiles, enhanced laser-tracked bombs, air-to-ground missilesAdvertisement

A pair of RAF Typhoon FGR4s rushed in and attacked the terrorists with two Paveway IV precision guided bombs.The bombs hit the target and eliminated a number of IS fighters.Following the air strike, Iraqi forces were able to carry out an assault and overwhelm the few remaining terrorists.The air strikes follow a 10-day operation in March in which missiles and bombs helped to clear an IS stronghold in the Makhmur mountain region, south-west of Erbil in northern Iraq.An MoD spokesman said: 'On Tuesday 11 May, Iraqi security forces encountered a group of Daesh terrorists in a strong defensive position some twenty five miles south west of Mosul. 'Coming under heavy small arms fire from the terrorists, the Iraqi troops requested air support from the global coalition, and a pair of Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s responded promptly.'Liaising closely with the Iraqis, our aircraft attacked the Daesh terrorists with two Paveway IV precision guided bombs.



The bombs hit the target and eliminated a number of the Daesh extremists. 'The Iraqi forces were then able to assault the position successfully and overwhelm the few remaining terrorists.'It comes just weeks after the MoD announced that the renowned 'Dambusters' squadron was being sent to Iraq to support operations against IS.The RAF's 617 Squadron is part of a new mission designed to prevent IS from 'regaining a foothold in Iraq'.The squadron is famous for its role in attacking German dams during the Second World Ware - earning its nickname of 'Dambusters'.As part of the operation F35B jets will join Operation Shader from the Carrier Strike Group to launch attacks on IS fighters.The Carrier Strike Group - which centres around the massive air craft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth - are carrying out missions in Iraq.Eight RAF and 10 US Marine Corps F35B stealth fighter jets will be on board the huge carrier.



As part of the operation F35B jets will join Operation Shader from the Carrier Strike Group to launch attacks on IS fighters Up to 7,000 Islamic State fighters 'are poised to stage new attacks after taking advantage of pandemic to reorganise in Iraq' A group of 7,000 ISIS fighters have taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to reorganise themselves in Iraq, a Kurdish general warned earlier this year.Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga commander stationed in Arbil, warned that the lack of anti-ISIS operations in the region had provided jihadists with an opportunity to emerge from hiding, The Times reported in February.Speaking to the paper, the Kurdish general said that the group still posed a 'big threat for all of the world', estimating more than 7,000 ISIS fighters are still in Iraq.Barzani explained that when the Islamic State territory was liberated, many of the fighters shaved their beards and posed as members of the public.He said: 'They reorganised themselves quicker because of the pandemic.'The coronavirus pandemic was cited by Barzani as one of the reasons why ISIS has been able to regroup, because coalition forces had not been carrying out operations as regularly.He stated that an RAF strike last month against a depot containing IEDs was the first action taken by British forces in three months.However, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson told The Times that the pandemic had not had an impact on the frequency of coalition attacks and that any strikes were a 'final step' led by intelligence.Advertisement

They will be accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines. Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said last month: 'The F35B Lightning jets will pack a potent punch against Daesh and help prevent them from regaining a foothold in Iraq.'This is a prime example of the UK armed forces stepping forward with our allies to confront persistent threats around the world.' Tuesday's RAF strike comes after two IS terror cells were destroyed by RAF fighter jets using laser-guided bombs in February.A pair of RAF Typhoon FGR4s conducted simultaneous attacks using two Paveway IV guided bombs to kill the terrorists based in two caves near Bayji, a city 130 miles north of Baghdad. Meanwhile, the latest RAF strike took place 25 miles south-west of Mosul - a city in northern Iraq which sits on the river Tigris.The city was where the late ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi announced the so-called ISIS caliphate in 2013.The Islamist died in 2019 after detonating a suicide vest during a US raid in Syria.



He has since been replaced by Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. IS have largely operated underground since they were driven back by UK-trained Iraqi forces in 2017.In recent month sleeper cells - groups who lay dormant until called upon - have been uprising in Iraq.However they have largely been kept under control by RAF forces who have been patrolling from their base in Cyprus.IS cells have been reforming since former US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Syria in 2018.And there are further fears that more terrorist cells could spring up again in Afghanistan - with the current President Joe Biden pulling its remaining 3,500 troops later this year.The US military will official leave Afghanistan on September 11, exactly 20 years since the 9/11 terror attack which sparked the initial invasion. Clinton's warning came a day after the US formally passed control of Camp Antonik in the southern Helmand province to Afghan forces on Saturday (pictured) Biden announced on April 14 that he would remove all remaining US forces from Afghanistan by September 11 of this year - the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Former US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton earlier this warned the US will face 'huge consequences' from Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. She warned that pulling troops out would lead to a collapse of the Afghan government and takeover by the Taliban, and a subsequent outpouring of refugees. Speaking to CNN earlier this month, Clinton said: 'One, the potential collapse of the Afghan government and a takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, probably with a resumption of civil war in certain parts of the country, but a largely Taliban-run government at some point in the not-too-distant future.'How do we help and protect the many, many thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States and NATO, who worked with American and other NATO-connected contractors who stood up and spoke out for women's rights and human rights.'I hope that the administration in concert with the Congress will have a very large visa program and will begin immediately to try to provide that channel for so many Afghans to utilize so that they are not left in danger.'There will also be, I fear, a huge refugee outflow.



And of course the second big set of problems revolves around a resumption of activities by global terrorist groups, most particularly Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.'