Syrinix Launches New Combined Acoustic Leak and Pressure Monitor

2021/05/18 | 00:24 - Source: Iraq News

The new PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic detects, locates, and prevents leaks and bursts - in one simple system.

PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic combines the power of transient pressure monitoring with acoustic leak detection

Water and wastewater utilities need cost effective and resilient monitoring systems...Preventing asset deterioration is often the best way to maintain a viable utility.”

— Mark Hendy

HETHEL, NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syrinix today announces the launch of a smart network monitoring tool that combines high-resolution pressure monitoring and leak detection in one solution: PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic.



This new version of the popular PIPEMINDER-ONE evolves the tool’s existing pressure monitoring with acoustic monitoring to locate leaks and bursts.Combined with RADAR, Syrinix’s cloud analysis platform, PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic locates leaks on a broad range of pipeline material and sizes.



Like the rest of the PIPEMINDER-ONE family, the Acoustic version triangulates pressure events and sends intelligent alarms so utility users can identify and fix potential problems on their network.



All data is recorded by a precise time-stamped management information system synced to reliable 4G, 3G, and 2G mobile networks.



Because units are widely spaced along the distribution network, fewer PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic units than traditional leak detectors are needed to obtain valuable high-resolution data.“Water and wastewater utilities need cost effective and resilient monitoring systems,” notes Mark Hendy, Vice President of Business Development EMEA at Syrinix.



“The PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic can be installed permanently or on a semi-permanent survey basis for use detecting both leaks and the damaging pressure events that can lead to leaks and bursts.”The benefits of PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic, Hendy adds, translate to significant cost-savings: “Preventing asset deterioration is often the best way to maintain a viable utility.



Using PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic for the early detection of leaks and problematic pressure sources, utilities can proactively make operational adjustments to prevent wear and tear on the network instead of reacting to asset failures.”By supporting informed decision-making with data to calm networks, previous iterations of the PIPEMINDER monitor transformed how utilities manage and maintain assets.



Adding acoustic leak collection to transient monitoring capabilities, this new iteration of the PIPEMINDER provides new data combinations in a smaller footprint.PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic records pressure at 128 samples per second, generating both transient and summary data, which can be used for triangulation, clustering, classification, and export via an API.



The addition of acoustic data from a new, improved hydrophone is used in combination with pressure monitoring to identify a leak position.



With speedy and precise detection, utilities can now respond quickly to operational and network failures before customers notice any problems and, with the same unit, identify and mitigate the pressure events contributing to those leaks and bursts.Ben Smither, Vice President of Engineering at Syrinix, echoes Hendy’s emphasis on a modern solution: “Modern utilities must monitor for developing leaks while performing real-time analysis of pressure transient events.



Combining leak notifications with high resolution pressure monitoring with zone alarms, PIPEMINDER-ONE Acoustic empowers operators with the data to save time, save money and improve performance.”About SyrinixSyrinix is an award-winning global market leader in providing high-resolution data-led insights for utility networks.



PIPEMINDER-ONE series of water and wastewater monitoring solutions, the RADAR cloud-based network analysis platform, and Syrinix Intelligence analysis and consultancy services all help cost-conscious utilities move network management from reactive to proactive, improving performance, saving time and saving money.

Beth BoehBB Communications Group, LLC+1 610-787-0379email us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

May 17, 2021, 10:52 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release