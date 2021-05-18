Iran hails Iraq's role in resolving regional disputes

2021/05/18 | 03:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Supporting the presence of Iraq as an important member of the Arab League, President Rouhani welcomed Baghdad's positive role in mediating to resolve disputes between countries in the region.

He named the ISIL terrorist group as a significant security threat in the region and underlined that cooperation between the two countries is essential to counter this terrorist group.

Expressing discontent about the recent incidents in Iranian diplomatic sites, he stressed the need for the Iraqi government to respond decisively and quickly to these attacks.

"The United States has always played a destructive role in the region, and their presence in Iraq will not contribute to the stability and security of this country," he said, noting that the United States has a dual role in the fight against terrorism and that its actions on the Iraqi-Syrian border are ambiguous.

Welcoming Iraq's stance on Palestine and its condemnation of the Zionist regime's recent atrocities in the occupied territories and Gaza, he stressed: "We expect Iraq, given its capacity in the Arab League, to make the body play a bigger role in the Palestinian issue."

He also called for further developments in Iran-Iraq ties.

The Iraqi PM, for his part, strongly condemned the recent atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine, as well as the aggression and killing of defenseless people in Gaza.



"In our consultation with the leaders of the Islamic countries and the Arab League, we will certainly take a firm position in this regard."

He also stressed the need to seriously confront the terrorist acts of the ISIL terror group in the region and appreciated the cooperation of Iran with Iraq in this regard.

Expressing regret and apology for the recent encroachment on Iran's diplomatic sites in Iraq, he stressed that this issue is being pursued and the perpetrators will be recognized and dealt with seriously.

HJ/IRN84332273