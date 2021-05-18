Deash Terrorists Killed in Airstrikes in Iraq

2021/05/18 | 07:06 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – A total of eight Daesh terrorists were killed when Iraqi warplanes carried out airstrikes on their hideouts in the northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said on Monday.
The Iraqi warplanes conducted the airstrikes after a commando force from the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) spotted the hideouts at a rugged area near Hammam al-Alil, some 30 km south of Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, Yahia Rasoul, spokesperson of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement.
The CTS forces seized weapons, ammunition, and explosives at the destroyed sites, the statement said without giving further details about the exact date of the airstrikes.
