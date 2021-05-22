Iraq reports 4,357 new COVID-19 cases, 1,160,494 in total

2021/05/22 | 10:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 4,357 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,160,494.

A statement by the ministry also reported 35 new deaths, raising the death toll from the virus to 16,137, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 4,639 to 1,072,026.

A total of 10,056,011 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 41,954 done during the day.

The statement also said 11,428 people were vaccinated against the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses received to 520,491.

Iraq has been pushing forward its vaccination drive since its drug authority approved the emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccines and other COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the early stage of the pandemic in 2020, the Chinese government has sent medical aid to Iraq and donated two shipments of Sinopharm vaccines to the country.