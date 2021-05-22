2 ISIL leaders killed in Iraq's Diyala

2021/05/22 | 11:42 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The series of counter-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army forces continue in different parts of the country, Baghdad Today reported, adding that Iraqi forces launch a new operation against Takfiris in southern Baghdad.

According to the report, Iraq Defense Ministry spokesperson Yahya Rasoul said that the army has targeted Takfiri terrorist positions in Diyala province.

Iraqi Army forces killed two Takfiri leaders during the operation, he added, saying that the two ISIL leaders had planned large-scale terrorist operations in Diyala.

Recently, Iraqi army forces severely attacked the remnants of Takfiri elements in the Hammam al-Ali area, southeast of Mosul.



In the attack, a large number of Takfiri bases were destroyed.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations.



They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

