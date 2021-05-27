New Wheat Marketing Project in Slemani

2021/05/27 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has laid the foundational stone for the Kurdistan Regional Government's Wheat Marketing Project in Slemani (Sulaymaniya).The $122 million project will be implemented by Qaiwan Group, in accordance with international standards, and finalized by 2025.At the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister described the agriculture project as a strategic investment to […]

