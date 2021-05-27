U.S. condemns violence against Iraqi demonstrators and security suppression of protests news

2021/05/28 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq News

At a rally in Baghdad two days ago, a demonstrator was shot to death in a violent clash and dozens of people were injured.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that the United States was angry at the threats and “cruel violence” faced by peaceful Iraqi demonstrators demanding reform.

Two days ago, at a rally in Baghdad, a demonstrator was shot to death in a violent rally, and dozens of people were injured.



Thousands of demonstrators demanded Prime Minister Mustafa Kadimi be responsible for the murder of prominent Iraqi activists and protesters.

Price said in a statement: “The United States is angry at the threats and brutal violence against peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform.”

“We welcome the government to make every effort to hold militias, mobs and police groups accountable for their attacks on Iraqis to exercise their right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, as well as attacks on the rule of law,” a department spokesperson said.

The initial demonstrations in Tahrir Square began, and the tension was brewing throughout the day.



End with violence When security forces fired guns and tear gas to suppress protesters in the evening.

Videos shared on social media show that the chaos is reminiscent of October 2019, when a nationwide social uprising began for the first time and several protesters were killed by security forces.

The United States is angry for ignoring the rule of law in Iraq.



The judiciary should be allowed to operate without intimidation and threats of violence, and Iraqis should be able to show their rights and freedoms without fear of being attacked.



https://t.co/pBdxZCJrYT

—Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 27, 2021

The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said that in 82 targeted murders, nearly 600 demonstrators were killed and 35 activists were killed.

On May 9, activist Ihab Jawad al-Wazni was killed near his home in Karbala and called on his family to end impunity, triggering protests on Tuesday.

The perpetrators have not yet been identified, but militants and demonstrators pointed to Iranian-backed militias.



On May 25th, hundreds of demonstrators demonstrated in Tahrir Square, chanting slogans against Iranian-backed militias.

Iraqi security forces on May 26 The arrested Qasim Muslih (Qasim Muslih), Is the commander of the Shiite militia supported by Iran in Anbar Province.

Officials told the Reuters news agency that Musri had been arrested in connection with the recent attack on the Ain Assad Air Force Base where the United States and other international forces are located.

Simultaneously, Public dissatisfaction risesThe national elections facing the Kadimi Prime Minister’s Government have been postponed from June to October.

After taking office in May last year, Kadimi promised to hold early elections to appease the demonstrators and demand a thorough reform of the country’s political system.



Now there are calls to boycott many Iraqis who are dissatisfied with the pace of progress.

Source link

Share this post: