2021/05/29 | 02:22 - Source: Iraq News

Shark Tank Entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, Famous Entrepreneur and Inventor, Founder and CEO of BenjiLock, Zoom Interviewed

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Show

The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Zoom Interview

The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

DotCom Magazine Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Most Impactful Privately Held Companies - BenjiLock Awarded 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenjiLock: DotCom Magazine Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Most Impactful Privately Held Companies - BenjiLock Awarded 2021 Impact Company of The Year AwardDotCom Magazine today announced that The BenjiLock has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2021.



The DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year 2021 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America’s privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs and Amazing Team Members are making an important impact in the economy.DotCom Magazine has honored BenjiLock as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year.



The DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shape shifting entrepreneurs and their companies.



When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand.



We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways.



We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected.



2021 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways.



Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that’s why each company’s unique impact is so important than ever before.



Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in incredibly unique ways.About BenjiLock:Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock is redefining the personal security experience using hybrid technology with the consumer in mind.



After its recent Shark Tank success, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O’Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company.



Next, he secured a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks, giving the startup over 30 years of manufacturing and production experience.



Today, BenjiLock’s fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products—an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closet, and cabinet locks, and a brand-new line of smart home door locks.For additional information, visit https://benjilock.com/About DotCom Magazine DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



At DotCom Magazine, we put people with entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story.



We take an “entrepreneur's first” approach in everything we report and every interview we conduct.



We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it's interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about.



If something is important to our readers, it's important to us.



We report in a reliable and easy to understand voice.



DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world.



We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible.About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Awards: DotCom Magazine celebrates the remarkable achievements of today’s entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars.



We celebrate the risk takers that are committed to building a great company.



From startups to more mature companies, from companies’ juts putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions, if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it.



The 2021 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration.



For more information visit www.DotComMagazine.comMEDIA CONTACT:Robbie Cabralrcabral@benjilock.comhttps://benjilock.com/

andrew jacobDotCom Magazine+1 602-909-9890email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock, Leading Entrepreneur, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive.

You just read:

News Provided By

May 28, 2021, 23:08 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?