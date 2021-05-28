Peter Kawecki, Digital Design Expert, CEO of Bapple, Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine

2021/05/29 | 13:36 - Source: Iraq News

Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Kawecki, Leading Digital Design Expert, and CEO of Bapple Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Peter Kawecki, prominent Digital Design expert, and CEO of Bapple joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Peter Kawecki has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.



Peter Kawecki joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPeter Kawecki, a leading Digital Design expert, and energetic CEO of Bapple has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Peter Kawecki of Bapple joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series.



In the interview, Peter Kawecki discusses the newest offerings of Bapple, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares vigorous thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.



Peter Kawecki joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Peter Kawecki was impressive.



He has an excellent background in the Digital Digital Design space.



The success of Bapple is a true testament to their team and their people.



It was a real honor to have Peter Kawecki on the video series.



Interviewing Peter Kawecki was a lot of fun, educational and superb.



It was amazing to have Peter Kawecki on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer.



We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Peter Kawecki of Bapple has a remarkably interesting story.



We were incredibly amazed to have Peter Kawecki on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Bapple.



There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world.



I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many energetic and talented people are building amazing companies.



Peter Kawecki and Bapple are providing an fantastic service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build an incredible company.



As we scout the world for influential entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Peter Kawecki who are forging an incredible path for others.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world.



We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected.



Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them.



Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort.



We salute the leaders of this world like Peter Kawecki”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about.



If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

Peter Kawecki, CEO, Bapple, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

May 28, 2021

