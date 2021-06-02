Andrei Codrescu to be featured at the Quanta Dada Art Exhibition from June 23 through June 30, 2021

2021/06/02 | 20:38 - Source: Iraq News

Poet & Writer Andrei Codrescu

Artist Ivan Suvanjieff

Quanta Dada #44

The author of The Posthuman Dada Guide: Tzara and Lenin Play Chess is coming to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

Through his startling paintings, Ivan’s strength and intelligence burst with color and emanate an élan vital, a life force, not seen in visual art since the work of Joan Miro, Hans Arp, or Max Ernst.”

— Andrei Codrescu

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monegasque Cultural Association AIDA is very pleased to announce that Andrei Codrescu, world-famous poet, writer, and the author of the book, The Posthuman Dada Guide: Tzara and Lenin Play Chess, will be speaking as an official part of the program for artist Ivan Suvanjieff's upcoming art exhibition, Quanta Dada.

"It is incredibly exciting that Andrei Codrescu, the leading expert in the Dada movement started by his ghost-daddy Tristen Tzara in 1915, will speak on the urgent importance of Dada at this crucial cultural moment," said Quanta Dada Artist Ivan Suvanjieff.



"I am deeply honored that he will be in residence for the entire seven days of my Quanta Dada art exhibition."

Andrei Codrescu says, "Ivan Suvanjieff has emerged over the last decades as a powerful, colorful, large-scale abstract painter.



Through his startling paintings, Ivan’s strength and intelligence burst with color and emanate an élan vital – a life force – not seen in visual art since the work of Joan Miro, Hans Arp, or Max Ernst, his closest artistic kin.



Just as Dada in the last century combines art, science, and activism, Ivan’s works are informed by extraordinary recent biological, technological, and cosmogonic discoveries.



Ivan’s Quanta Dada exhibit wordlessly combines these seemingly disparate disciplines.



These works place him squarely as a leader of the quantum-inspired artistic revolution."

The city of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is hosting the exhibition in its beautifully crafted new art galley Namouna Space.



Event details are as follows:

QUANTA DADA BY IVAN SUVANJIEFFEXHIBITION: JUNE 23-30, 2021NAMOUNA SPACE IN SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRATADMISSION FREE - DAILY FROM 1 P.M.



TO 7 P.M.(except Thursday, June 24, from 1 p.m.



to 5:30 p.m.)

As Codrescu wrote in his book, The Posthuman Dada Guide: Tzara and Lenin Play Chess, “Dada entered the DNA of the 20th century through a radical negation that stayed fresh long after its seemingly successful competitor, communism, bit the dust.



The anti-ideology of dada won over ideology and inspired other artistic and political movements that were short-lived to the extent that they compromised with ideologies.



Dada is the viral option to the virtual certainty."

The Vice-President of The Monegasque Cultural Association AIDA, Calypso de Sigaldi stated, "The excitement and enthusiasm for this brilliant show, which combines the history of Dada with the vital life force of artist Ivan Suvanjieff, continues to grow and I believe that this art exhibition will be a tremendous success."

BIOGRAPHY

Andrei Codrescu is a poet who has written novels, essays, screenplays, audio plays.



He was editor of Exquisite Corpse: a Journal of Books & Ideas (1983-2018), a weekly commentator-at-large on NPR, a chaired professor at LSU.



He has won the Peabody Award for the film Road Scholar, and the Ovid Prize for poetry.



His 13 part weekly serial audio story Walls & Curtains was recently featured on social media worldwide.



The serial can be heard at codrescu.com.



Among his books are The Posthuman Dada Guide: Tzara and Lenin Play Chess and Whatever Gets you Through the Night: a Story of Sheherezade, both from Princeton University Press.

