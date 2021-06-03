2021/06/04 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Daniel M Hurt would like to introduce the concept of Universal Basic Income to Americans

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you heard of Universal Basic Income? If not, Daniel M Hurt would like to introduce the concept to Americans to agree to back this movement to reduce poverty and increase overall financial well-being for American families. Daniel M Hurt is one of the most prominent proponents of the Universal Basic Income movement.



However, many aren't familiar with the movement itself but may be familiar with the concept.



Perhaps you've heard 2020 Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang speak about a plan to ensure Americans receive money each month to ensure their financial well-being and erase a large portion of the poverty problems in this country. Daniel M Hurt Envisions a Better Future for All AmericansMuch like the government is attempting to achieve in the short term, the long-term effects of the Universal Basic Income plan would have far-reaching effects on most low-income American households. Daniel M Hurt tries to educate most Americans on the benefits this action may provide and has devoted much of his free time to spreading the word and petitioning for support from both residents and those who have influence. So, one may wonder why he's so adamant about supporting this cause.



The answer is simple - he's a tech mogul who recognizes the impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) will have on society.



These technologies may soon replace much of the human workforce, and with that prospect comes problems with employment and income.



Those concepts help ensure the average American can put food on the table and pay bills even if there's a shortage of jobs in some sectors. Envisioning a Brighter Future - Daniel M Hurt Dreams BigDaniel M Hurt recognizes that many tech companies stand to make significant increases in business and volume using this technology, so it's definitely on the horizon.



The best approach is a proactive one in preparations for new challenges faced in the workforce.



Dan Hurt believes it would be a growing process with significant impacts on the average family. He expects to see inflation in certain sectors related to supply and demand and a need for additional work-related roles, but not before a potential job shortage.



His goal is to help protect Americans and their income with Universal Basic Income to allow time for adjustments and to re-establish themselves in the workforce in new ways.



He feels now is the time to prepare for the future.

