Best Cyclotron Systems is Introducing a New 15 to 35 MeV Variable Energy, High Current Proton Cyclotron

2021/06/07

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 7, 2021 -- Best Cyclotron Systems, a member of TeamBest Global Group of Companies, has designed and developed a new Best 15 to 35 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotron System with current up to 1500 µA.This system can produce large quantities of medical isotopes and generate high energy beams for research and industrial applications.Some of the features the B15–35 Cyclotron include, but not limited to:– Production of a variety of isotopes such as F-18, Ga-68, Zr-89, Tc-99m, C-11, N-13, O-15, Cu-64, Ga-67, In-111, I-124, Ac-225, Pd-103, I-125, In-111, Cu-67, Ru-86, Cs-131, Tl-201, I-123 and more!– Isotopes can be produced in large quantities suitable for commercial radiopharmacies– Beam line has variable energy design, with two extracted beams from cyclotron into switching magnets– 2- or 3-way switching magnet design allowing for 4 or 6 beam line configuration– Solid, liquid and gas target designs available in varying formats– Custom configurations and designs– Neutron production targets and neutron beam channel configurations are available for high neutron flux applications– Easy to operate and maintain with an external ion sourceThe new B15–35 Variable Energy Cyclotron has the beam current capability up to 1500 µA, with production giving maximum yields of positron emitters and high energy beams.



The energy range is tunable from 15 MeV to 35 MeV.

Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & FounderTeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation+1 703-451-2378email us here

June 07, 2021, 08:00 GMT

