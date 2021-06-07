HollyGold Announces Ground- Breaking New Partnership with Simplex

2021/06/07 | 22:24 - Source: Iraq News

IRVINE, CA, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HollyGold - an eminent movie-investment corporation based in Singapore, has recently announced that it has partnered up with Simplex - the fiat/crypto market leader that pioneers global on/offramps to the entire crypto ecosystem.This is an important step for HollyGold, as it will effectively enable their prolific number of clients to purchase the uprising HGOLD crypto currency via some of the most commonly used and widely known credit cards.



The partnership will greatly simplify the purchasing process, and will likely result in the rapid expansion of the HGOLD cryptocurrency.With Simplex’s easy one-time KYC, HollyGold can enable its clients to seamlessly purchase crypto without having to verify their identity each time.HollyGold is glad to announce that it has recently been nominated by EuroWeeklyNews as one of the ‘best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2021’- a testament to the company’s corporate structure, innovative atmosphere, and commercial ethos.In the very near future, the company is planning to allow users to utilize their ground breaking cryptocurrency for a plethora of purchases within Hollywood.



This has led to industry experts predicting that this is likely to lead to coin holders being required to operate all of their transactions in HGOLD currency, given the ample benefits provided within the Hollywood region which are further analyzed below.A principal member of the Visa network and the industry’s leader, Simplex works with a vast network of partners that include leading exchanges, brokers, and digital wallets to make crypto accessible to all.



Continually developing innovative solutions to further drive crypto adoption, Simplex also recently launched its Banking solution, which enables users to buy and sell crypto with a wide range of global and local payment methods.The HollyGold Foundation was founded by a group of leading figures within the Entertainment Industry for the sole purpose of striving to consistently allow individuals’ positive intentions and good will to progress in a tangible and pragmatic manner.



By liaising with a plethora of individuals from their prolific network and utilizing their market influence, HollyGold guides the industry’s top members on how to best utilize their voices in order to ensure they positively affect whatever topic or issue they are presently passionate about.



HGold is a multi-purpose digital cryptocurrency and has the ‘hollywood’ industry in the making.



This means it provides its users with the consequent advantage of increased accessibility into some of the rarest Hollywood resources.Such resources are not commonly available to the ‘average person’ according to HollyGold, who has made this a reality by enabling the universal purchasing of HGOLD and allowing persons outside the infamously exclusive ‘hollywood circle’ to have the opportunity to be involved with the important process of Hollywood film and television making, as well as to gain both financial and monetary gains within the cryptocurrency market.'As HGOLD continues to expand throughout the Asian world, we will also integrate the field of art across our borders’- HollyGold.HollyGold understands the vital importance of locking up creativity in time- it is what they call their ‘masterpieces’ which have been a part of their foundation for several decades.



By incorporating their strategic partnerships and related companies (TCL, Chinese Theatre, etc) HollyGold strives to break down the barriers that are commonly associated with pursuing a career in the Movie and Entertainment Industry and consequently proliferate the industry’saccessibility.HollyGold additionally offers a unique membership feature which includes a plethora of different levels of HGold memberships.



Simply put, the more HGOLD one owns, and the longer one holds on to such currency, the higher their membership level will be.



At the highest level, HGOLD membership offers a prolific amount of unrivaled field advantages, including: a) access to exclusive parties, b) invitations to movie sets and behind the scenes, c) movie star meetings, and d) even aerial tours- all made specifically to allow such individuals to become ‘the next big star’ if they so wish to.From prolific studio hits and exclusive walk in movie roles to small budget flicks, HollyGold and their aforementioned HGOLD cryptocurrency have undeniably come a long way since the formation of the company.



The rising company is likely to consistently maintain their rapid growth in eminence, world-wide customer satisfaction, and unrivalled corporate ethos in the future.About SimplexSimplex has been changing the status quo of crypto on/off ramps since 2014.



As the market leader, we pioneered the first riskless global fiat onramp using a credit and debit card, which promises a zero chargeback guarantee.



Simplex Banking offers the Simplex fraudless payment processing, with global payment accessibility.



Working alongside the biggest names in the crypto ecosystem, including Binance, Huobi, Bitpay, among hundreds of others, Simplex provides the complete fiat infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecosystem.



As a licensed EU financial institution and a Principal Member of the Visa network, Simplex was selected as one of the 10 most impactful companies in blockchain in 2020.



Put simply, Simplex is making crypto accessible to all, turning the complex into the Simplex.



Keep up with the latest Simplex news by following us on Twitter or visiting simplex.com.

The new Hollywood: HOLLYGOLD

