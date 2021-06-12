Central Bank Warns Against Speculation in Iraqi Dinar

2021/06/12 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has confirmed its commitment to a stable foreign exchange rate for the Iraqi dinar.According to a statement from the bank, "the dollar exchange rate is fixed and there are no intentions to change." It added that the rate chosen at the end of 2020 was […]

