THE BEACH BUM with MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY gets FRANCE distributor

The Beach Bum from Spring Breakers writer/director Harmony Korine.

‘The Beach Bum’ From ‘Spring Breakers’ Director will be released by ILY FILMS in France on 23 june 2021

The Beach Bum follows the misadventures of Moondog, a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based ILY FILMS will be releasing in France this summer The Beach Bum the stoner comedy with Matthew McConaughey .The movie directed by Harmonie Korine (Springbreakers) will be available on 23rd June 2021 on all digital Platforms and on 7th July on DVD.The Beach Bum follows the outrageous misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious weed-smoking, beer-chugging burnout who lives life by his own rules in the Sunshine State.Complete with an all-star cast including Snoop Dogg (Starsky and Hutch), Isla Fisher (Nocturnal Animals), Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile), Martin Lawrence (Bad Boys), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street) and music legend Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Bum is a wildly original and subversive comedy from the enfant terrible of American independent cinema Harmony Korine.ILY FILMS is a new UK Based independent film distributor set up by former Marco Polo executive Richard Lechartier.



The company acquires distribution rights for France, French speaking Europe and UK and Ireland.



Richard Lechartier started releasing the company first Movies under the ILY FILMS label in 2020 : the first release in France was A hologram for the King with Tom Hanks and Hard Kill with Bruce Willis for UK and Ireland.Other 2021 upcoming releases include WW2 movie The Resistance Fighter for France ; and Bruce Willis-starrer Out of Death for UK and Ireland;

TRAILER

